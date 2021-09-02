I want my Jackass!

Many movie studios have been hit hard by the pandemic but Paramount has been hit the hardest with only three movies coming out in 2021, two received moderate success, A Quiet Place Part II and PAW Patrol: The Movie, but Snake Eyes didn’t get any support.
For now, all Paramount films have been pushed back to 2021 including Jackass Forever. A new trailer for the movie dropped a few weeks ago and it originally had a release date of October 22nd.
But that has since changed and Jackass Forever will be released on February 4th, 2022