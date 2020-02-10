Just read an article on Loudwire.com about the Slipknot Bassist V-Man finding out the he was outed as the new Slipknot Bass player. I found it interesting that he was so bothered by the unmasking. I find it even more interesting that someone went so so far out of the way to find out who this new Slipknot member was. He was identified by a tattoo on his hand. That’s some TMZ shit!
I still don’t care what the members of Slipknot, Mushroomhead, KISS, Static X masked Wayne Static, or Pappa/Pope from Ghost look like without masks. Does that make me weird? I mean that’s all part of the mystery. I grew up with KISS posters all over my bedroom walls. Even as a young man in love with KISS’s music and appearance did I honestly want to find out who was under the mask. I would have been happy to never see the KISS guys out of make up. I was disappointed that some a hole from GHOST outed the singer who handled his unmasking like a pro. Tobias Forge did what others would not have. He embarrassed it. Yeah that’s me, what about it? Still, didn’t want to know. Thank you a hole!
My point? Leave stuff alone. I don’t need to see behind the curtains. I don’t need to see your real face. I don’t really want to know if there’s Big Foot or Aliens. I like it much better to just wonder. I have enough of my own issues to take up my time.
If you agree with me, great. If you don’t see it like this, it’s fine. I’m weird like that.
LOUDWIRE ARTICLE