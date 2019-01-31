I stayed in a tiny rotating house…

Sometimes, my gig affords me the opportunity to hang out in Portland. And when in Portland, you have to do things… differently. So I always try to stay in unique locations to keep it spicy and weird.

This trip, I found the SWEETEST little teen-tine house that literally rotated. I mean… you had to push it yourself, but with a full wall of windows, you could face the street or the back yard of the adjacent house. Ya know, just because. It’s not the sunniest in Portland… so it was more about just getting different environments each morning. Enjoy these photos that don’t really show how it rotated… but you can use your brilliant imaginations.