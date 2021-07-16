I remember that

Back in the early 80’s I spent a bunch of time going through stacks and stacks of records. I’d walk into the Record Store and spend hours flipping through the bins. A lot of the time what I bought was because of the album cover. If a band had a really cool album cover, than the album itself was probably pretty good. I vividly remember finding two gems. One was W.A.S.P “F Like a Beast” and Lizzy Borden “Give me the Axe.” I became a big fan of both right away. It’s really nice to see vinyl making a return and that there are several record stores in Lincoln doing very well. I missed that time period a lot.
Lizzy Borden will be re releasing “Give em the Axe” and “Visual Lies” next month.
Read more from Bravewords