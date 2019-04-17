I REALLY LOVE Peanut Butter – but there’s a LIMIT.

If you’re feeling nutty, Screwball has released a peanut butter whiskey nationwide after debuting the whiskey in San Francisco in 2018.

Reviews were mixed. One reviewer said it reminded them of peanut butter taffy. Another who sampled it called it “a big bowl of diabetes.”

I think this may be where we find our limit on flavored alcohols.

I like my Whiskey like Whiskey, and my Peanut Butter everywhere else. Unrelated-ish – I did try the new Naturday, and I will tell ya, that’ll be tasty on a really hot day!