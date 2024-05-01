I Prevail’s Brian Burkheiser sitting out upcoming dates for medical reasons

I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser will be sitting out an upcoming run of tour dates for medical reasons.

In a Facebook post, the “Hurricane” outfit writes, “Brian recently underwent surgery for a longstanding medical issue in February.”

“Brian’s recovery is going well but he’s not ready to take the stage quite yet,” they add.

Burkheiser will miss I Prevail’s one-off shows in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and St. Paul, Minnesota, taking place May 3 and May 4, respectively, and their European tour, launching May 10. Guitarist and backing singer Dylan Bowman will join co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe in handling Burkheiser’s parts.

“We poured our heart into this show and promise we will deliver you all a special experience,” I Prevail says.

I Prevail will launch a U.S. tour with Halestorm in July, and they indicate that Burkheiser will be ready for those shows.

“Brian will be home working hard on his recovery and he looks forward to seeing you all this summer,” they write.

