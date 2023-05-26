I Prevail shares stripped-down version of “Deep End” single

I Prevail has released a new, stripped-down version of “Deep End,” the current single off the band’s 2022 album, True Power.

The updated recording is driven by a piano melody alongside acoustic guitars and a drum pad.

“‘Deep End’ felt special from the day we wrote it,” I Prevail says. “Being one of the most introspective tracks on the record, it became a reflection on an attempt to stop battling certain things about yourself and instead learning to accept them as a part of who you are. There’s a peace to be found in that.”

The group adds, “Overall, this track allowed us to evolve the softer side of our band and we’re incredibly proud of it.”

You can watch the performance video for “Deep End (Stripped)” streaming now on YouTube. The track is also accompanied by a live version of “Deep End” for a London show earlier this year, which is available now via digital outlets.

The original “Deep End” is currently in the top 10 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.