I Prevail levitates in new “Deep End” video

I Prevail has premiered the video for “Deep End,” a track off the band’s new album, True Power.

The clip finds the Michigan rockers performing inside a house when everything starts floating in the air. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

“‘Deep End’ felt special from the day we wrote it,” I Prevail says. “Being one of the most introspective tracks on the record, it became a reflection on an attempt to stop battling certain things about yourself and instead learning to accept them as a part of who you are. There’s a peace to be found in that.”

The group adds, “Overall, this track allowed us to evolve the softer side of our band and we’re incredibly proud of it.”

True Power was released last August. It also includes the single “Bad Things.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

