I Prevail headlining 2024 ShipRocked; Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect also on lineup

I Prevail will headline the 2024 ShipRocked concert cruise, taking place February 4-10.

The bill also includes Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Badflower, Black Stone Cherry, Dorothy, Eva Under Fire, From Ashes to New and Tigercub.

“ShipRocked is an institution,” says I Prevail vocalist Brian Berkheiser. “The fact we get to headline is a blessing. We are definitely ready to give all the ShipRockers a kick a** show!”

ShipRocked 2024 will set sail from Miami and will make stops in the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShipRocked.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.