I need more KISS merch

This KISS item is probably the biggest piece of KISS history ever up for sale.
KISS’s Ace Frehley designed the first version of the KISS logo in 1973. This iconic gem was hand-drawn by Ace during the band’s early days.
The original design is similar to the classic KISS logo with a few differences – such as a stylized dot above the ‘I’ and a pair of lips underneath the band name.
This version was drawn on graph paper and taped to a button as a prototype. The design had never seen the light of day before Frehley included it in his 2011 memoir No Regrets.
The drawing is up for auction with a minimum bid of $50,000 at GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com along with a HUGE collection of other KISS memorabilia.