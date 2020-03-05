      Weather Alert

I like vinyl

Mar 5, 2020 @ 3:35pm

Once again Metallica is the first. This time around they’re giving YOU the Metallica fan a chance to join the first every Metallica vinyl club. Click on the photo below to find out more. This is SUPER COOL and I can’t get signed up fast enough.

 

Metallica Vinyl Club - 2020 Subscription, , hi-res

 

