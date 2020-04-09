I KNEW IT!

After finishing this series on Netflix I LITERALLY SAID, “I wonder how long it’ll be til Trump mentions this?”
I finished this on Sunday – it only took 4 days!
The US might be in the middle of a deadly viral outbreak, but the burning question on the mind of one reporter is whether Joe Exotic would receive a pardon.
During Wednesday’s White House coronavirus taskforce briefing, the President was asked if he’d commute the sentence of the famed Tiger King, who is currently serving 22-years in prison on an alleged murder for hire plot.
Trump was told his son was going to push to make it happen, with the President guessing correctly which one was a fan of the hit Netflix documentary. He then said he didn’t know anything about it and offered to look into the matter.
Turning to CNN‘s Jim Acosta, Trump asked how he’d handle a pardon for Exotic.