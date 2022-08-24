I have the meat sweats

When I was a kid my parents would take me to Arby’s as a treat for the family. This happened maybe 2 or 3 times a month so it was extra special to eat at a restaurant. At the time I really HATED the potato cakes. Where are the freak’n fries? Later in life I learned to love the Arby’s potato cakes and now they’re gone. So strange.

Arby’s is welcoming back the prime rib cheesesteak. The prime rib cheesesteak features sliced prime rib steak with melted provolone cheese, onions, and fire-roasted red and yellow peppers on a toasted sub roll.

You can find the Prime Rib Cheesesteak at participating Arby’s locations nationwide for a limited time. Sounds like lunch to me!!

Arbys.com

Read more from Chewboom.com