I don’t know about that

I’m an extremely BIG fan of Mercedes Benz. I’ve owned 3 over the years. This however may be, in my opinion, taking things a bit too far. Mercedes has unveiled its Vision AVTR concept car, which allows drivers to navigate, maneuver, adjust the air conditioner and even change radio stations with their minds by wearing head gear. Mercedes-Benz has pioneered intelligent, innovative solutions since the beginning of the auto company. The new technology works completely independently of speech and touch. That’s great, but I’ll stick to driving the old fashion way.
