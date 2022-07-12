I could eat one

American hot dog poster template
When my wife makes hot dogs I can eat at least one. I can’t think of a time where I had more than 1 in a sitting. I am however not a hot dog challenge champ. For that, we go to Joey Chestnut. Joey captured his 15th title at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Joey easily defeated his opponents by eating 63 hot dogs and buns. That’s a crazy amount of hot dogs but not even the most he’s ever eating. His personal record is 76 dogs.
I’ll keep eating my one dog and Joey can keep on beating his records.
