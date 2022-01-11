I can’t wait any longer

3D rendering of Oat Flakes paper packaging, isolated on white background.
Give me what I want!!! There are apparently 4 items coming to the grocery story that people are dying to get.
Oreo will drop new flavors in 2022. Oreo fans can expect Toffee Crunch and Ultimate Chocolate varieties.
General Mills will bring new cereals to the shelf including. Strawberry Banana Cheerios, Resse’s Puff Clusters and Cinnagram Toast Crunch.
Pepsi plans on bringing back Crystal Pepsi for it’s 30th anniversary with a special release for 300 lucky winners on Twitter who use #ShowUsYour90s
Finally…Dunkaroos will be back with a cake mix version.
After reading the list I can simply say….I won’t be rushing to the store to grab these items but then again they all came into popularity in the 90’s and I was honestly to old to have enjoyed the products. I’m sure there will be plenty of fans that are not jacked up to get these products. Enjoy!!
