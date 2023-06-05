I can’t drive 55

I typically drive about 5 mph over the posted speed limit. A ticket for 5 over wouldn’t be a whole lot. If I were to be going 50 in a 30 mph zone the fine may be a bit bigger. In the USA, 50 in a 30mph zone is a pretty hefty ticket. It’s not $129k hefty. A Realestate mogul in Finland has already spent $102k and $68K in fines for speeding. His latest was 50 in a 30 mph zone. This time it was extra costly fine of $129k. Fines are based on your income level.

Get the full story from ABC NEWS