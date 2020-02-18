      Weather Alert

I-80 Westbound Closed near Milford

Feb 18, 2020 @ 10:35am

UPDATE (10:27 AM): The left lane of traffic has been reopened while emergency crews continue cleanup efforts.

MILFORD, Neb. (KFOR News – Feb. 18, 2020) — Westbound traffic was stopped on Interstate 80 this morning after a semi-truck caught fire near mile marker 382, just west of the Milford interchange.

According to NSP Trooper Cook on Twitter, traffic is “near a standstill moving very slowly through heavy thick smoke.”

Cook said the cleanup will likely take a while, and he advises drivers to find another route.

