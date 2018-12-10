I-80 Traffic Stop Nets Nearly 50 Pounds of Pot

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people from Illinois, after a traffic stop along eastbound I-80 early Sunday afternoon when deputies found 48 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Terry Wagner says deputies saw two vehicles following to close or working as a tandem along the Interstate west of Lincoln. Deputies pulled one of the vehicles over at the Waverly exit, while the other was stopped a few miles east.

After making contact with the vehicles, deputies smelled weed coming from one of the cars. A search was conducted, and 48 pounds of high-grade marijuana was found in vacuum sealed bags.

Wagner says Brandon Cox, 22, Anthony Luna, 23, Hunter Haliburton, 19, and Jesse Strickland, 19 were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He adds investigators believe those four men were coming from Colorado.