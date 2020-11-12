I-80 Pursuit Leads to Arrests Following Theft in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS November 12, 2020) The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) catch 4 people following a 20 minute pursuit between Lincoln and Omaha.
Wednesday during the Noon hour, NSP get information about a suspected theft of clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lincoln. Troopers atrt looking for a white Chrysler 200.
They find it at a gas station near Highway 6 and 84th street in Lincoln. Troopers tried attempted contacting people inside, but the car drove off, heading onto I-80 at the Waverly interchange, toward Omaha. After reaching speeds of 130 mph and passing other vehicles on the shoulder, troopers deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle. Taking the Papillion exit, the suspects kept going…stopping near 168th street and Highway 370.
Troopers found more than 20 jackets and 3 pairs of jeans believed to have been taken from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Arrested were the driver, 21 year old, Valaria Hogan of Omaha, for felony theft, obstructing a police officer, felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and driving under suspension. Also arrested were 23 year old Jordyn Hunter of Omaha, for felony theft and obstructing a police officer and 20 year old, Dauhtria Giles of Omaha, for felony theft and active warrants from Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The 4th occupant, a 17-year-old female from Omaha, was cited for felony theft and released to her parents.
