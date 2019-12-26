I-80 Accident Claims Fourth Life

DECEMBER 26, 2019 (OMAHA) — A fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, December 15, near Greenwood, has claimed a fourth life. On Christmas Day, 4 year old Alexis Pascual Bernabe of Lincoln died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The crash occurred at 11:10 a.m., Sunday, December 15, when a Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control in slick conditions while eastbound on Interstate 80. It then hit an eastbound Mini Cooper, slid into the median, rolled, and entered the westbound lane. It was then hit by a westbound Honda Odyssey.
Two passengers in the Trailblazer, Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, and Erica Rafael, 15, both of Lincoln, died at the scene. A third passenger, Heidy Diaz, 10, of Lincoln, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where she died later in the day.
Four-year-old Alexis Pascual Bernabe was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center before being taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. Alexis passed away Wednesday.
The driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and front seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln, were transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with non-life-threatening conditions. Six occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
None of the occupants of the Trailblazer were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. All occupants of the other vehicles were wearing seat belts.