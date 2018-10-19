HyVee Recalls Meat and Pototo Products

Hy-Vee is recalling six of its meat and potato products across its eight-state region due to possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The potential for contamination was discovered after Hy-Vee’s supplier, McCain Foods, announced it was recalling its caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients that are used in six Hy-Vee products. No illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

Hy-Vee is recalling the following products from all of its stores:

· Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers – 8 ounce each

· Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato – 5 ounce each

· Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty – 6 ounce each

· Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger – 6 ounce each

· Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 2 ounce each

· Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces

All impacted products have a “Best If Used By” date of Oct. 22, 2018, or sooner. Customers who purchased any of these products with these dates should not consume them. Customers are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

