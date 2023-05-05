Hyro the Hero premieres new song “Head Under Water” featuring Ice Nine Kills’ Dan Sugarman

Hyro the Hero has premiered a new song called “Head Under Water” featuring Ice Nine Kills guitarist Dan Sugarman.

“There’s such intense emotion we conveyed through this track that I hope listeners will be able to connect with it,” Hyro says. “It’s a deep dive into depression and the dark thoughts that arise when struggling with life’s problems.”

“When you feel like you have nobody to talk to or that can understand, it can lead to terrible things,” he continues. “Mental health is no longer a taboo subject and it’s being brought up in discussion throughout society today, so I wanted to touch on it because I know the feeling first-hand.”

“Head Under Water” also features the band Reddstar. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

