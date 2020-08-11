Hybrid Theory – 20 YEARS!
Linkin Park are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album with the release of the Hybrid Theory One Step Closer merchandise collection.
Hats, key rings, hoodies and t-shirts from the collection are available on the band’s website. Radio X found the most expensive item in the collection, a Street Soldier bundle that includes a t-shirt, Hybrid Theory print and five-piece pin set for $75.
Last month, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda promised fans several “surprise” celebrations for Hybrid Theory’s 20th anniversary.
Linkin Park has relaunched the band’s website in apparent preparation for the upcoming 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory.
If you go to LinkinPark.com, you’ll find a retro, 2000s-era web browser with a Hybrid Theory background that may fill you with nostalgia or make you feel very, very old. If you click on the icon that says “MailNet Client,” you’ll find a conversation with the LP band members about a “secret project.”