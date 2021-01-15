Hy-Vee Offering 15 Minute Return COVID Test
(KFOR NEWS January 15, 2021) Starting Monday, January 18th, Hy-Vee, Inc. will begin offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations. Patients will receive test results in as little as 15 minutes.
The rapid antibody test is available for patients who wish to learn if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms.
Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and receive a test voucher. Tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee Pharmacy. The test costs $25 and may be purchased with any form of payment, including health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA). Patients will pay for their test when they arrive at the designated pharmacy. The test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample, which is administered by a trained Hy-Vee Pharmacy team member. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email that same day.
An antibody test can show whether a patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus in the past. Antibodies are proteins a person’s body makes to fight infections. The rapid antibody test will help assess if patients have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.
The rapid antibody test does not show if a patient has a current infection, because it can take 1-3 weeks after infection to make antibodies. The rapid antibody test cannot be used to diagnose current infection.
The list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations in Nebraska offering the COVID-19 rapid antibody test can be found below. Testing dates and times vary by location. Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antibody test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.
For patients who would like to be tested for current COVID-19 infection, Hy-Vee continues to offer free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results for the lab testing associated with this test are usually available in 3-5 business days. Hy-Vee also offers rapid antigen testing via an outside, drive-thru testing process at 59 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, with results available the same day. Visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to register for a lab (molecular PCR) or rapid antigen test appointment.
Nebraska
- Columbus Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., Columbus, NE
- Fremont Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
- Grand Island Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island, NE
- Kearney Hy-Vee, 5212 3rd Ave., Kearney, NE
- 70th & Pioneers Hy-Vee, 7151 Stacy Lane, Lincoln, NE
- Northern Lights Hy-Vee, 1601 N. 84th St., Lincoln, NE
- O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE
- Superior Hy-Vee, 5020 N. 27th St., Lincoln, NE
- Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 6001 Village Drive, Lincoln, NE
- Hy-Vee East, 120 E. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE
- Hy-Vee West, 2107 Taylor Ave., Norfolk, NE
- 90th & Center Hy-Vee, 8809 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
- Applewood Hy-Vee, 9707 Q St., Omaha, NE
- 156th & Maple Hy-Vee, 3410 N. 156th St., Omaha, NE
- 180th & Q Hy-Vee, 17810 Welch Plaza, Omaha, NE
- 180th & Pacific Hy-Vee, 1000 S. 178th St., Omaha, NE
- Florence Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE
- Fort Street Hy-Vee, 10808 Fort Street, Omaha, NE
- Midtown Hy-Vee, 5150 Center St., Omaha, NE
- Peony Park Hy-Vee, 7910 Cass St., Omaha, NE
- Stony Brook Hy-Vee, 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha, NE
- Papillion Hy-Vee, 11650 S. 73rd St., Papillion, NE
- Plattsmouth Hy-Vee, 16418 Westside Drive, Plattsmouth, NE
- South Sioux City Hy-Vee, 2501 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City, NE
- West Point Dollar Fresh, 500 Plaza Drive, West Point, NE
