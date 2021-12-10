Hy-Vee Employee Accused of Embezzling Money
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 10)–More than $20,000 was embezzled by an employee of the Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege over a six-month period.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil says 24-year-old Melvin Mobley was arrested on Thursday for felony theft by deception. According to Sgt. Vigil, between June 20th and Wednesday, Mobley would had been using fictitious cigarette sales to pocket money from cash registers and money provided by customers.
Total loss is estimated at $20,474.