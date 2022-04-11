Hy-Vee and Local First Responders GiveAway 250 Hams in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS April 11, 2022) As part of its annual One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 250 Hormel® Cure 81® hams on Tuesday, April 12, beginning at 4 p.m. and concluding at 5 p.m. The event, which benefits families in need, will be held at the Southwood Lutheran Church.
Now in its fifth year, Hams for the Holidays is a collaborative effort with Hormel Foods to help provide hunger relief in communities served by Hy-Vee stores. This location is one of 19 stops that Hy-Vee is making across 10 states to deliver a total of 7,400 hams.
The event continues until 7 p.m. or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first. In order to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, hams will be safely loaded into vehicles using a contactless drive-thru method to minimize physical contact.
This year’s Hams for the Holidays campaign kicks off Hy-Vee’s “Food Bank Fridays” initiative to raise funds to help supply local food banks. The campaign will run daily at Hy-Vee’s more than 285 stores for the next several months. Customers are invited to go in-store or visit Hy-VeeAislesOnline.com to make a $1 or $5 donation to go toward their local, Feeding America-affiliated food bank.
