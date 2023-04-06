Remember eating at Pizza Hut? I use to dine there about once a month when I was younger. I always remembered two things. The buffet and the checkerboard lights above the tables. Fond memories of the chain. Now it’s just a place to pick up a pizza in most cities.

IF you’re missing the “Hut” then maybe you should pick up a brand new Pizza Hut “Hut Hat:” This limited edition Hut Hat is a reversible bucked hat. One side is the iconic red roof and the other is the lamp shade.

The Hut Hat can be picked up for $35 for a limited time at eatatchain.com