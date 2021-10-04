Huskers-vs-Minnesota Kickoff Time Set
Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2021) The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s road game at Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 16, will kick off at 11 AM (CT). The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
The Huskers game this Saturday against Michigan is set to kick off shortly after 6:30 p.m., with national television coverage on ABC.
Full Big Ten TV Schedule for Saturday, October 16
Noon ET/11am CT
Michigan State at Indiana – FS1
Nebraska at Minnesota – ESPN2
Rutgers at Northwestern – Big Ten Network
3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT
Purdue at Iowa – ABC
8pm ET/7pm CT
Army at Wisconsin – Big Ten Network