Huskers Set for Fan Day, Red-White Scrimmage

Lincoln, NE (August 18, 2022) The Nebraska volleyball team begins its 2022 campaign with the annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

• The match will be streamed online at BTNPlus.com (subscription required). The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

• Prior to the match, the Huskers will have a Volleyball Fan Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon on the Devaney Center concourse. The Husker players and coaches will sign autographs for two hours before turning their attention to preparing for the scrimmage.

• For Fan Day, one item per person may be signed. Posters for the 2022 season will be available at the autograph tables. In an effort to get all fans through the line, no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players. Fans will use only the North doors to enter the building. The North doors will open right at 10 a.m. Parking will be available in Lots 58 and 60. One concession stand will be open for fans to purchase drinks or candy, and the Huskers Store on the concourse will be open for fans to shop.

Huskers Ranked No. 1 in AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll

• Nebraska is ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll released this week.

• The Huskers have been ranked No. 1 in 101 all-time polls, the most in NCAA history. The last time the Huskers were ranked No. 1 to start a season was prior to the 2016 season. Nebraska was last ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Poll on Sept. 16, 2019.

• The Huskers have been ranked in the top 10 a total of 516 times, which is also the most in NCAA history.

• Nebraska has appeared in all 572 AVCA Coaches Polls it has been eligible for since it was established in 1982. Nebraska is the only program to be ranked in every eligible poll all-time.

Huskers on TV 18 Times in 2022

• Nebraska plays on TV 18 times this season, including 14 national TV broadcasts.

• The Huskers appear on the Big Ten Network 12 times during the regular season, and Nebraska plays at Creighton on FS1 on Sept. 7 and at Kentucky on ESPNU on Sept. 18.

• In addition to the 14 national TV broadcasts, Nebraska Public Media is televising four matches: Tulsa (Aug. 26), Ohio State (Sept. 24), Northwestern (Oct. 16) and Iowa (Nov. 11).

• The 11 remaining matches that are not televised are streamed with a BTN+ subscription. Every match throughout the season airs on the Huskers Radio Network and can be heard on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.