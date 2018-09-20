Huskers Schedule Make-Up Game

Nebraska has finalized an agreement to play Bethune-Cookman University on Oct. 27 at Memorial Stadium to fill an opening on the 2018 football schedule. It will replace the Huskers’ Sept. 1 game against Akron which was cancelled due to severe storms in Lincoln.

Bethune-Cookman plays in the Football Championship Subdivision and has a 1-2 record in 2018, after a loss at Florida Atlantic last Saturday. The Wildcats compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and posted a 6-2 record in league play in 2017. Coach Terry Sims in his fourth season.

“Our great fans and our football student-athletes deserve a full schedule, and we are glad to be able to provide an additional game on Oct. 27 against Bethune-Cookman,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We appreciate the patience of our fans through this process. While there may be some conflicts on what was originally a bye week, we know Memorial Stadium will be packed to watch the Huskers on a fall Saturday.

Nebraska will pay Bethune-Cookman a guarantee of $800,000 for its trip to Lincoln. The game will be part of the Big Ten’s regular television package. Game time and television information will be available six to 12 days in advance of kickoff.

Ticket and Parking Information

Nebraska season ticket holders will receive a new ticket for the Oct. 27 game with Bethune-Cookman, and the original ticket from the Akron game will not be valid for admission. Delivery of tickets for the Oct. 27 game will be via e-mail, and those print at home tickets will be sent the week of Oct. 1. Individuals who do not have an e-mail connected to their account with the Ticket Office will receive printed tickets that will be sent via first class mail the week of Oct. 1.

Husker fans who purchase season parking permits through Nebraska Athletics will also receive a new parking permit for the Bethune-Cookman game. The permits will be sent via first class mail to accounts with season permits. Donors who purchase parking from the athletic department for the downtown garages will have the new game automatically added to their keycard.

Individuals who purchased single-game tickets for the Akron game through Nebraska Athletics will also receive new tickets for the Bethune-Cookman game. There are no refunds or exchanges for fans who purchased single-game tickets for the Akron game and cannot attend the Oct. 27 game. However, those fans can forward the e-mailed or paper tickets to friends or family or sell via StubHub.

More detailed information on ticketing and parking will be posted on Huskers.com, and updated as needed.

The post Huskers Schedule Make-Up Game appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.