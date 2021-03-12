Huskers Re-Affirm Oklahoma Game On Fall Schedule
Lincoln, NE (March 12, 2021) — All morning, Twitter, Facebook, and numerous Sports websites and chat rooms have been filled with speculation on whether Nebraska would pull out of its scheduled game this fall at Oklahoma. This afternoon, Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos put the speculation to rest by issuing a statement:
“The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on September 18th. Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time. Go Big Red!”
The game has special significance, not only because of the history of close and exciting games between the two teams, but also because this fall marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 “Game Of The Century” between the two teams.
High School Spring Athletics Spectator Rules Released