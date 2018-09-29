Huskers Meet Purdue

Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to open its 2018 Big Ten home schedule against Purdue in the annual Homecoming game in Lincoln. The matchup between Big Ten West Division foes will kick off shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with television coverage on BTN. The game is also available on the IMG Husker Sports Network.

Nebraska comes into the contest at 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten Conference following a loss at No. 19 Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers will be looking to get back on track at Memorial Stadium after opening the season with a pair of five-point home losses. The home contest is Nebraska’s lone Big Ten home game in its first four 2018 league contests.

The Boilermakers are 1-3 overall, including an 0-1 Big Ten mark. Like Nebraska, Purdue was on the wrong end of close decisions to start the 2018 season, but reversed its fortunes last Saturday and comes to Lincoln with momentum. Purdue is coming off a 30-13 win against then-No. 23 Boston College on Saturday in West Lafayette. Purdue dropped each of its first three games in September by four or fewer points with the combined margin of just eight points. The Boilermakers have a high-powered offensive attack, averaging 483.5 yards and 28.2 points per game.

