HUSKER WRESTLING: Nebraska Tops Purdue In Sunday Dual

January 22, 2024 7:38AM CST
Nebraska's 165 pound wrestler Antrell Taylor facing off with Purdue's Stoney Buell on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at the Devaney Center. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 21)–Behind three bonus-point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team grabbed its second-straight conference victory with the 27-14 victory over Purdue in front of 2,527 fans on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Huskers improved to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in dual competition, while Purdue dropped to 5-6 and 0-3 in Big Ten play.

In his dual debut, Alan Koehler took on No. 2 Matt Ramos at 125. After the first three minutes, Koehler trailed Ramos 4-1. With an escape, in the second period, Koehler earned an escape to bring the score to 4-2. Ramos got the scoring going in the final period, grabbing the technical fall in 2:48.

No. 19 Jacob Van Dee used a first-period takedown, a second-period reversal and the riding time point to secure the 133 win over Dustin Norris. Throughout the bout, Norris only managed two escapes.

Blake Cushing (141) grabbed his second-career dual win in a 7-5 decision over No. 32 Greyson Clark. With a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second period, Cushing jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Clark tallied a pair of escapes and a takedown, but Cushing got one more takedown to win the bout and put Nebraska in front, 6-5 in the team score.

Top-ranked Ridge Lovett dominated from start-to-finish at 149, pinning Marcos Polanco in 6:12. With a pair of takedowns, Lovett took the 6-1 advantage in the opening period. Continuing the momentum into the second period, Lovett recorded a reversal and two takedowns to increase his lead to 14-4, before grabbing the win by fall in the final minute.

No. 3 Peyton Robb battled No. 16 at Joey Blaze at 157, taking a 2-1 lead into the final period. In an attempt to pin Blaze, Robb ended up on his back, losing by fall in 6:22.

No. 18 Antrell Taylor got the Huskers back on track at 165 with a bonus points win. He took down Stoney Buell twice in the first period, while recording an escape to lead 7-4 after the first three minutes. Throughout the final two periods, Taylor used two takedowns and an escape to get the 14-6 major decision.

At 174, No, 29 Bubba Wilson fell to Purdue’s Brody Baumann in a 7-2 decision. The bout was within a point, with Baumann leading 3-2 after two periods, but a third-period takedown secured the win for the Boilermakers. The Huskers led Purdue 16-14 heading into the eighth match of the day.

No. 3 Lenny Pinto started the 184 bout with a takedown over James Rowley. In the second period, Rowley tabbed an escape, but Pinto got another takedown to take the 6-1 lead. With a third period escape, Pinto captured the 7-1 decision.

No. 15 Silas Allred put the team score out of reach for Purdue with a technical fall over Ben Vanadia at 197. Five takedowns for Allred in the first period gave Allred a commanding 15-4 lead. An escape and a takedown in the first 30 seconds of the second period ended the bout at 3:28.

At heavyweight, Nash Hutmacher got his second win of the season as he defeated Purdue’s Tristan Ruhlma. Hutmacher got a reversal, two stall points and the riding time for the 5-0 decision and the 27-14 team win.

Up next, Nebraska hits the road to take on Northwestern on Jan. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. (CT). The meet will be streamed on B1G+.

#6 Nebraska 27, Purdue 14

125: #2 Matt Ramos (PUR) tech. fall Alan Koehler (NEB) 19-4 (2:48) (PUR 5, NEB 0)

133: #19 Jacob Van Dee (NEB) dec. Dustin Norris (PUR) 6-2 (PUR 5, NEB 3)

141: Blake Cushing (NEB) dec. #32 Greyson Clark (PUR) 7-5 (NEB 6, PUR 5)

149: #1 Ridge Lovett (NEB) pinned Marcos Polanco (PUR) (6:12) (NEB 12, PUR 5)

157: #16 Joey Blaze (PUR) pinned #3 Peyton Robb (NEB) (6:22) (NEB 12, PUR 11)

165: #18 Antrell Taylor (NEB) maj. dec. Stoney Buell (PUR) 14-6 (NEB 16, PUR 11)

174: #29 Bubba Wilson (NEB) dec. Brody Baumann (PUR) 7-2 (NEB 16, PUR 14)

184: #3 Lenny Pinto (NEB) dec. James Rowley (PUR) 7-1 (NEB 19, PUR 14)

197: #15 Silas Allred (NEB) tech. fall Ben Vanadia (PUR) 19-4 (3:28) (NEB 24, PUR 14)

HWT: Nash Hutmacher (NEB) dec. Tristan Ruhlman (PUR) 5-0 (NEB 27, PUR 14)

