HUSKER WRESTLING: Nebraska Tops Purdue In Sunday Dual

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 21)–Behind three bonus-point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team grabbed its second-straight conference victory with the 27-14 victory over Purdue in front of 2,527 fans on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Huskers improved to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in dual competition, while Purdue dropped to 5-6 and 0-3 in Big Ten play.

In his dual debut, Alan Koehler took on No. 2 Matt Ramos at 125. After the first three minutes, Koehler trailed Ramos 4-1. With an escape, in the second period, Koehler earned an escape to bring the score to 4-2. Ramos got the scoring going in the final period, grabbing the technical fall in 2:48.

No. 19 Jacob Van Dee used a first-period takedown, a second-period reversal and the riding time point to secure the 133 win over Dustin Norris. Throughout the bout, Norris only managed two escapes.

Blake Cushing (141) grabbed his second-career dual win in a 7-5 decision over No. 32 Greyson Clark. With a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second period, Cushing jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Clark tallied a pair of escapes and a takedown, but Cushing got one more takedown to win the bout and put Nebraska in front, 6-5 in the team score.

Top-ranked Ridge Lovett dominated from start-to-finish at 149, pinning Marcos Polanco in 6:12. With a pair of takedowns, Lovett took the 6-1 advantage in the opening period. Continuing the momentum into the second period, Lovett recorded a reversal and two takedowns to increase his lead to 14-4, before grabbing the win by fall in the final minute.

No. 3 Peyton Robb battled No. 16 at Joey Blaze at 157, taking a 2-1 lead into the final period. In an attempt to pin Blaze, Robb ended up on his back, losing by fall in 6:22.

No. 18 Antrell Taylor got the Huskers back on track at 165 with a bonus points win. He took down Stoney Buell twice in the first period, while recording an escape to lead 7-4 after the first three minutes. Throughout the final two periods, Taylor used two takedowns and an escape to get the 14-6 major decision.

At 174, No, 29 Bubba Wilson fell to Purdue’s Brody Baumann in a 7-2 decision. The bout was within a point, with Baumann leading 3-2 after two periods, but a third-period takedown secured the win for the Boilermakers. The Huskers led Purdue 16-14 heading into the eighth match of the day.

No. 3 Lenny Pinto started the 184 bout with a takedown over James Rowley. In the second period, Rowley tabbed an escape, but Pinto got another takedown to take the 6-1 lead. With a third period escape, Pinto captured the 7-1 decision.

No. 15 Silas Allred put the team score out of reach for Purdue with a technical fall over Ben Vanadia at 197. Five takedowns for Allred in the first period gave Allred a commanding 15-4 lead. An escape and a takedown in the first 30 seconds of the second period ended the bout at 3:28.

At heavyweight, Nash Hutmacher got his second win of the season as he defeated Purdue’s Tristan Ruhlma. Hutmacher got a reversal, two stall points and the riding time for the 5-0 decision and the 27-14 team win.

Up next, Nebraska hits the road to take on Northwestern on Jan. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. (CT). The meet will be streamed on B1G+.

#6 Nebraska 27, Purdue 14

125: #2 Matt Ramos (PUR) tech. fall Alan Koehler (NEB) 19-4 (2:48) (PUR 5, NEB 0)

133: #19 Jacob Van Dee (NEB) dec. Dustin Norris (PUR) 6-2 (PUR 5, NEB 3)

141: Blake Cushing (NEB) dec. #32 Greyson Clark (PUR) 7-5 (NEB 6, PUR 5)

149: #1 Ridge Lovett (NEB) pinned Marcos Polanco (PUR) (6:12) (NEB 12, PUR 5)

157: #16 Joey Blaze (PUR) pinned #3 Peyton Robb (NEB) (6:22) (NEB 12, PUR 11)

165: #18 Antrell Taylor (NEB) maj. dec. Stoney Buell (PUR) 14-6 (NEB 16, PUR 11)

174: #29 Bubba Wilson (NEB) dec. Brody Baumann (PUR) 7-2 (NEB 16, PUR 14)

184: #3 Lenny Pinto (NEB) dec. James Rowley (PUR) 7-1 (NEB 19, PUR 14)

197: #15 Silas Allred (NEB) tech. fall Ben Vanadia (PUR) 19-4 (3:28) (NEB 24, PUR 14)

HWT: Nash Hutmacher (NEB) dec. Tristan Ruhlman (PUR) 5-0 (NEB 27, PUR 14)