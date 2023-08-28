HUSKER WOMEN’S SOCCER: Dale’s Two Goals Help Nebraska In Win Over Gonzaga

SPOKANE, WA–(NU Athletics Aug. 27)–Senior forward Eleanor Dale scored twice in the first half as the Nebraska soccer team topped Gonzaga 3-1 at Luger Field on Sunday.

With the victory, the Huskers (3-0-1) wrap up their trip West with two road wins and a combined nine goals in just two games. Additionally, senior goalie Sami Hauk tallied six saves in her 14th career victory and third of the season.

For the second-straight game, senior defender Nicola Hauk tallied a score as she found the back of the net in the second minute of the game. From inside the penalty box, Sarah Weber gathered the corner kick from Lauryn Anglim and headed the ball into the goal box, which was gathered and shot by Hauk for the score.

In the 23rd minute, Dale scored the game-winner and her first goal of the match as she gathered the errant Gonzaga (3-1-0) pass in the Bulldog backfield, dribbled and punched the ball into the top right corner of the net.

Dale then extended the Husker lead to 3-0 in the 38th minute as she scored again. Hauk dribbled across midfield and shot a pass down the pitch to Maggie Altman. Altman gathered and passed the ball to Dale who sent a sliding shot past the Gonzaga goalie. This finish marked Dale’s 20th career goal and fourth of the year.

Despite the Bulldogs outshooting Nebraska by an 8-5 margin, the Huskers held Gonzaga scoreless in the first 45 minutes and took the three-score advantage into the break.

In the second half, Gonzaga fought back with a goal in the 64th minute by Kate Doyle, but the Huskers were able to hold on and grab the 3-1 victory.

Overall, the Bulldogs held the advantage in shots (17-10) and shots on goal (7-5), but NU led in saves (6-1).

Up next, the Huskers host Missouri on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Hibner Stadium before hitting the road for a match against Kansas State on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Manhattan, Kan.