HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Williams Gets Contract Extension

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Mar. 20)–Nebraska has agreed to a contract extension with Head Women’s Basketball Coach Amy Williams, as announced by Interim Athletic Director Dennis Leblanc and University of Nebraska Interim President Chris Kabourek on Wednesday.

The new contract with Williams, who has guided Nebraska to three NCAA Tournament appearances including its second in the past three seasons, extends through the 2028-29 season and will pay the Husker coach $950,000 next season, with annual increases in each of the subsequent contract years.

“I would like to thank Interim President Dr. Chris Kabourek, Interim Athletic Director Dennis Leblanc and Executive Associate Athletic Director Keith Zimmer for their consistent leadership for our athletic department and our University as a whole,” Williams said. “I am grateful for their confidence in our leadership and the direction and vision we have for our program. There is a lot of momentum with Nebraska Women’s Basketball, and we are eager to keep chasing excellence. I am greatful for the dedication of our coaching staff, the hard work and commitment of our players, and the unwavering support of our amazing Husker fans.”

Nebraska enters Friday’s NCAA Tournament game against Texas A&M with a 22-11 overall record and a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Albany 1 Regional, after fighting its way to the championship game of the 2024 TIAA Big Ten Tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis, March 10. The Huskers fell to NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed Iowa in overtime, just a month after knocking off the AP No. 2 Hawkeyes in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 15,000 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Feb. 11.

“Coach Williams has an excellent track record of success in leading our program on the court, including postseason tournament trips in each of the last four seasons,” Leblanc said. “Coach Williams takes great pride in representing the University of Nebraska as an alum, and she sets a standard of excellence for our student-athletes on and off the court. Our women’s basketball program continues to produce a 100 percent graduation success rate every year and helps set the standard in community service and outreach for our department.”

Nebraska has averaged more than 21 wins per season over the last three years and advanced to at least the Big Ten Tournament semifinals in two of the past three seasons under Coach Williams. The Huskers posted 13 wins over NET Top 75 teams in 2023-24 and ranked 15th nationally in average home attendance with nearly 6,100 fans per game.

“This is a huge win for our women’s basketball program and all of Team Nebraska,” Kabourek said. “Under Coach Williams’ leadership, we are experiencing incredible momentum on the court and in the classroom. Coach Williams is a competitor, she loves her alma mater and she is an outstanding role model for the young women in our program. I know she will continue to lead the Huskers to great success in the future.”