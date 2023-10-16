HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Weidner Out For Season With Leg Injury

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 14)–Nebraska women’s basketball guard Allison Weidner suffered a right leg injury in practice on Friday and is expected to miss the 2023-24 season.

“We are heartbroken for Allison because we all saw how diligently she worked to get back out there doing what she loves with her teammates,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said. “She is a warrior, and we know how hard she will work to meet this new challenge and overcome this new injury as well.”

Weidner, a 5-10 junior from Humphrey, started Nebraska’s first 13 games in 2022-23 before suffering a season-ending left leg injury in the fourth quarter of an 85-79 triple-overtime victory over No. 20 Kansas at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 21. Weidner’s recovery and rehabilitation on her left leg had gone well, and she was expecting to return to action for the start of this season before suffering the right leg injury on Friday.