HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Potts Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 5)–Natalie Potts capped an outstanding regular season at Nebraska by being named the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year by the conference coaches on Monday, March 5.

The 6-2 forward from O’Fallon, Mo., led all Big Ten freshmen in rebounding (5.4 rpg) and field goal percentage (.520), while ranking second among league freshmen in scoring (10.5 ppg) and free throw percentage (.859) in 2023-24. She started all 29 games for the 19-10 Huskers, who earned the No. 5 seed at the upcoming Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis with an 11-7 conference mark.

Potts, who won 8-of-15 Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week awards during the regular season, was the most consistent freshman in the conference from start to finish this season. She won the inaugural weekly honor on Nov. 13, before claiming the final two freshman awards on Feb. 26 and March 4. She won at least one weekly honor during all five months of the season. Her eight weekly awards matched the total of Nebraska’s last Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Markowski in 2022.

Potts, who also claimed an honorable-mention All-Big Ten award from the conference media, was a unanimous choice on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team by the conference coaches.

Logan Nissley joined Potts on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. The 6-0 guard from Bismarck, N.D., came on strong late in the season to start Nebraska’s final four games. Over the final six games, Nissley averaged 9.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while hitting 44.8 percent of her three-point attempts. She finished the regular season averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists while tying for the fifth-most three-pointers (46) by a freshman in Husker history.

Nebraska, which featured one of the youngest regular rotations in the Big Ten in 2023-24, was the only team with two players named to all-freshman teams by both the conference coaches and media. Freshman teammate Jessica Petrie also had a strong first season for the Big Red, joining Potts and Nissley in playing in all 29 games. The 6-2 forward from Gold Coast, Australia averaged 4.3 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Overall, Nebraska’s three freshmen combined for a Big Ten-best 258 rebounds (8.9 rpg) along with 616 points (21.2 ppg) in 2023-24. Only Purdue’s five freshmen combined for more points (661) than the Husker trio, while the Boilermakers ranked second among conference teams with 257 rebounds by their rookies.

2024 Big Ten All-Freshman Team (Coaches)

Natalie Potts (Nebraska), 6-2, F, O’Fallon, Mo. (unanimous)

Mary Ashley Stevenson (Purdue), 6-2, F, New York City, N.Y. (unanimous)

Grace Grocholski (Minnesota), 5-10, G/F, North Prairie, Wis. (unanimous)

Gretchen Dolan (Illinois), 5-11, G, Buffalo, N.Y.

Logan Nissley (Nebraska), 6-0, G, Bismarck, N.D.

Freshman of the Year: Natalie Potts, Nebraska

