HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Potts Claims Eighth Big Ten Freshman of The Week Honor

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Mar. 4)–Nebraska’s Natalie Potts brought home her eighth Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman-of-the-Week award of the 2023-24 season, when the conference announced its honors on Monday, March 4.

Potts closed out the regular season with 14 points, five rebounds, and a career-high-tying four assists at Illinois on Sunday. The 6-2 forward from O’Fallon, Mo., also knocked down a career-high two three-pointers against the Fighting Illini.

She improved her season scoring average to 10.5 points and a Big Ten freshman-best 5.4 rebounds. She also closed the regular season with a conference freshman-leading .520 field goal percentage and an .859 free throw percentage.

Potts, who won eight of the 15 weekly honors, was the conference’s most consistent freshman from start to finish this season. She captured the first and last freshman awards of the year and won at least one weekly award in all five months of the season. Her eight weekly honors matched the total by Nebraska’s most recent Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Markowski in 2021-22. No other conference freshman has claimed more than three weekly honors this season.

Potts and the Huskers return to action at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, March 7, at 2 p.m. The game will be televised live by BTN.