HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Home Schedule Set Next Season For Nebraska

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 22)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team will face a loaded 2023-24 home schedule that will include eight games against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams. The Huskers announced their non-conference schedule on Thursday in conjunction with the unveiling of the conference home and road plays by the Big Ten.

Nebraska will open its 2023-24 regular season at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Northwestern State on Monday, Nov. 6. Tip-off is set for noon (CT) and is expected to feature the annual Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally prior to the game. The opener against the Demons will follow an exhibition game with Dakota Wesleyan in Lincoln (Oct. 29).

After a one-game road trip to Mountain West Conference runner-up Wyoming in Laramie (Nov. 10), the Huskers return to Lincoln to face Alcorn State (Nov. 14), before squaring off with NCAA Tournament-qualifier Creighton on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Following a Thanksgiving Tournament on the road, the Huskers will play four home non-conference games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, beginning with Florida Atlantic (Nov. 29). The Big Red will battle ACC foe Georgia Tech (Dec. 2), before continuing the home stand with UNC Wilmington (Dec. 5). Nebraska wraps up home non-conference play with 2023 NCAA Tournament qualifier and SWAC Tournament champion Southern (Dec. 17), before closing regular-season non-conference action at 2023 WNIT champion Kansas (Dec. 20).

Nebraska’s home Big Ten schedule will feature nearly all of the conference’s top teams from a year ago, including NCAA runner-up and Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa. The Huskers also will face Big Ten regular-season champion Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena, along with 2023 NCAA Elite Eight qualifier Maryland. NCAA Tournament qualifiers Michigan, Illinois and Purdue also make the journey to Lincoln this season, while Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers round out Nebraska’s home schedule.

The Huskers will face Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota both home and away during the season. The Big Red will make road trips-only to Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Dates, times and TV designations for Nebraska’s Big Ten Conference games along with times and media designations for NU’s non-conference schedule will be made at later dates prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

Nebraska Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 29 (Sunday) – Dakota Wesleyan (exhibition) – TBA

Nov. 6 (Monday) – Northwestern State (Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally) – Noon Tip

Nov. 10 (Friday) – at Wyoming – TBA

Nov. 14 (Tuesday) – Alcorn State – TBA

Nov. 19 (Sunday) – Creighton – TBA

Nov. 23-26 – at Thanksgiving Tournament (2 games) – TBA

Nov. 29 (Wednesday) – Florida Atlantic – TBA

Dec. 2 (Saturday) – Georgia Tech – TBA

Dec. 5 (Tuesday) – UNC Wilmington – TBA

Dec. 17 (Sunday) – Southern – TBA

Dec. 20 (Wednesday) – at Kansas – TBA

Nebraska Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Big Ten Home Games (9)

Iowa – TBA

Indiana – TBA

Maryland – TBA

Michigan – TBA

Illinois – TBA

Minnesota – TBA

Northwestern – TBA

Rutgers – TBA

Nebraska Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Big Ten Road Games (9)

at Iowa – TBA

at Ohio State – TBA

at Michigan – TBA

at Illinois – TBA

at Purdue – TBA

at Michigan State – TBA

at Penn State – TBA

at Minnesota – TBA

at Wisconsin – TBA