HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Reilly, Jackson Lead U.S. U21 Team to Gold Medal

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 30)–Nebraska sophomores Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson led the U.S. U21 National Team to the gold medal at the NORCECA U21 Continental Championship in Toronto, Canada on Sunday. Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes served as an assistant coach for the U21 National Team.

Team USA swept Puerto Rico 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 in the gold medal match to finish the tournament without dropping a set in five matches. Jackson finished with nine kills, three blocks and one ace, while Reilly set the U.S. to a .464 hitting percentage.

In other international competition, Nebraska seniors Merritt Beason, Taylor Landfair and Lexi Rodriguez took the silver medal at the NORCECA Final Six as the U.S. National Team fell to Dominican Republic in five sets, 14-25, 25-17, 25-23, 16-25, 11-15. The U.S. National Team – comprising only college players for this tournament – went toe to toe with the senior national team of the Dominican Republic. Beason had a team-high 14 kills in the final, while Rodriguez had 10 digs.

Women’s NORCECA Final Six (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic)

Final

Dominican Republic 3, USA 2 (25-14, 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11)

Merritt Beason – 14 kills

Lexi Rodriguez – 10 digs



Semifinals

USA 3, Puerto Rico 0 (25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16)

Merritt Beason – 13 kills

Lexi Rodriguez – 19 digs

Group Stage

USA 3, Canada 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-13)

Merritt Beason – 4 kills, 3 digs

Taylor Landfair – 5 kills, 6 digs, 1 block, 1 ace

Lexi Rodriguez – 3 digs

USA 3, Mexico 0 (33-31, 27-25, 25-15)

Lexi Rodriguez – 14 digs

U21 NORCECA Continental Championship (Toronto, Canada)

Final

USA 3, Puerto Rico 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-16)

Andi Jackson – 9 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace

Bergen Reilly – Set Team USA to a .464 hitting percentage

Semifinals

USA 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-12)

Andi Jackson – 8 kills, 1 block, 1 ace

Bergen Reilly – 6 digs, 3 aces, helped set U.S. to a .410 hitting percentage

Group Stage

USA 3, Puerto Rico 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-15)

Andi Jackson – 8 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces

Bergen Reilly – helped set U.S. to a .314 hitting percentage

USA 3, Suriname 0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-9)

Andi Jackson – 5 kills

Bergen Reilly – 8 assists

USA 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-11)

Andi Jackson – 8 kills, 4 blocks

Bergen Reilly – 33 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs