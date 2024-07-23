LINCOLN–(KFOR July 23)–Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray has been sentenced to nine months of probation for a drunken driving stop last April in Lincoln.

A Lancaster County judge handed down the sentence Monday, along with a $500 fine. Murray will also have her driver’s license revoked for 60 days and is prohibited from consuming alcohol for the duration of the probation. She will be required to undergo regular drug and alcohol testing.

Murray was also charged June 18 in a separate shoplifting case from early May, where she allegedly shoplifted some rings from the Scheel’s store in south Lincoln. Murray was accepted into a diversion program related to the case, which allows her to avoid a conviction by taking classes, performing community service or paying restitution.