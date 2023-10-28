HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska Sweeps Maryland In Friday Night Matchup

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 27)–The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team took care of business in a 25-19, 25-17, 25-8 sweep of Maryland in front of 8,667 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night.

The Huskers moved to 20-0 overall and 11-0 in the Big Ten, while the Terrapins dropped to 14-9 and 4-7 in the Big Ten. Nebraska never trailed in sets two or three.

Nebraska hit .349 and got 16 kills from Harper Murray, who hit a season-best .433. Merritt Beason added 10 kills on .381 hitting, while Andi Jackson had eight kills and hit .636. Nebraska finished the match with 44 kills, while Maryland had just 21 in hitting .023 for the match.

The Huskers had a 43-24 advantage in digs. Setter Bergen Reilly had 10 digs to go with 34 set assists. Beason, Lexi Rodriguez and Laney Choboy each had nine digs.

NU had an 8.5-to-6 advantage in blocks with Bekka Allick and Jackson leading the way at four apiece.

Nebraska served five aces and committed seven service errors, its fewest in a match since Sept. 24. Beason had two aces for the Big Red.

Set 1: Maryland led 5-4 when Beason and Batenhorst strung together three straight kills for a 7-5 Husker lead. Murray and Jackson posted kills, and Reilly won a joust as the Huskers built a 15-9 advantage at the media timeout. Allick had a pair of kills, and Jackson smacked one to keep NU up by six, 19-13. A dig by Orr traveled over the net for a kill and a 22-15 Husker lead, and the Huskers went on to win 25-19, hitting .400 in the opening set.

Set 2: Nebraska started off with a 6-1 lead thanks to kills by Beason and Murray, a block by Murray and Allick, and an ace serve by Murray. After another kill by Murray, Beason served an ace, and Jackson and Murray sandwiched kills around a block by Reilly and Jackson for a 12-4 Husker advantage. Jackson notched three kore ills and another block with Batenhorst to make it 21-12 Big Red. Kennedi Orr served an ace, and the Huskers won 25-17 on Murray’s 11th kill.

Set 3: Reilly served the Huskers to an 8-0 start to the set. Murray, Beason and Allick all had kills, and the Huskers posted three blocks with Allick involved in all of them. After Maryland got on the board and got as close as 9-3, the Huskers scored four in a row to go up 13-3, capped by a Rodriguez ace. NU pulled away to an 18-4 lead after an ace by Beason and a kill by Murray around a triple block by Jackson, Reilly and Batenhorst. Murray, Jackson and Reilly tallied kills down the stretch as the Huskers cruised to a 25-8 win.

Up Next: Nebraska hosts Rutgers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Devaney Center.