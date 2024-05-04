HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska Sweeps Denver in Spring Exhibition Match

The Nebraska Volleyball team celebrates during their match at UNK in Kearney against Denver on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

KEARNEY–(NU Athletics May 4)–The Nebraska volleyball team swept Denver, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,094 at the UNK Health and Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.

Lindsay Krause led the Huskers with 12 kills, two digs and a .417 hitting percentage. Merritt Beason added 10 kills on .412 hitting with four blocks, three digs and two service aces. Skyler Pierce also contributed 10 kills and hit .389.

The Huskers hit .446 in the match and held the Pioneers to .120. NU had decisive advantages in kills (46-24), assists (44-23), digs (40-21), blocks (6-4) and aces (4-1). Andi Jackson posted seven kills on .429 hitting with three blocks, and Rebekah Allick finished with five kills on seven swings (.714) and three blocks. Bergen Reilly dished out 20 assists and six digs, and Kennedi Orr had 16 assists.

Lexi Rodriguez had a team-high 12 digs. Laney Choboy played libero in the third set and finished with seven digs. Olivia Mauch added five digs and an ace.

Set 1: Nebraska never trailed in the first set, winning 25-13. Allick, Beason, Krause and Pierce each had three kills, and Beason served two aces. NU hit .478 in the opening set, and Allick and Beason each had a pair of blocks.

Set 2: The Huskers never trailed again, jumping out to a 12-3 lead before taking a 25-12 victory. Krause tallied five more error-free kills, and Beason added three more without an error. NU hit .542 and held Denver to .108.

Set 3: Krause recorded four more kills as the Huskers built a 9-3 lead to begin the set. The Huskers cruised to a 25-15 win, hitting .361 and holding the Pioneers to .043.