HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Five More Matches in 2024 Selected for TV Broadcasts

Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson attempts a kill against Rutgers' Zora Hardison, who is trying to block in Saturday night's volleyball match at the Devaney Sports Center. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 19)–Five additional Nebraska volleyball matches have been selected for TV broadcasts, in addition to the lineup announced on Aug. 5.

Nebraska Public Media has been granted the rights to televise the Red-White Scrimmage (Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.) and three home matches: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.), Montana State (Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) and Iowa (Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.). All matches that are televised on Nebraska Public Media are also streamed on B1G+.

The Huskers’ match at Louisville on Sunday, Sept. 22 has also been selected for a national TV broadcast on ABC at 11:30 a.m. (CT). The list of networks the Huskers will appear on in 2024 includes ABC (1), NBC (1), ESPN2 (1), FS1 (1), BTN (15), NPM (4) and ACC Network (1).

Nebraska will be on TV a total of 23 times during the regular season, as well the Red-White Scrimmage.