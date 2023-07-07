HUSKER TRACK & FIELD: Harris Wins USA Javelin Title
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 7)–Nebraska track and field thrower Maddie Harris won the national javelin title at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.
Harris had a career-best throw of 199-3 (60.73m) to capture the national gold medal. She edged former Husker and current volunteer coach Maggie Malone, who threw 192-10 (58.79m). Harris’ throw is a Nebraska school record and the No. 6 collegiate all-time mark.
Harris is a two-time Big Ten javelin champion and two-time All-American for the Huskers. She finished fourth place at this year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships .
Four more Huskers will compete this week in Eugene. Jenna Rogers will take part in the women’s high jump at 8:40 p.m. on Friday. On Sunday, Mayson Conner will compete in the men’s high jump at 7:05 p.m., and Maxwell Otterdahl and Jonah Wilson will participate in the men’s shot put at 8:15 p.m.