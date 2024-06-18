HUSKER TRACK AND FIELD: Nine Athletes Heading to U.S. Olympic Team Trials

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 18)–Nebraska track and field is sending nine athletes to the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, hosted in Eugene, Ore. June 21-30.

The Huskers have 49 total Olympians in program history and look to build on that throughout the eight days of competition.

Dash Sirmon, Kevin Shubert, Ashley McElmurry and Jenna Rogers are among the first group of Huskers to compete at Hayward Field.

Sirmon’s last season was highlighted by launching a 265-3 (80.86m) in the javelin at the Big Ten Championships to break the school record and claim silver. The sophomore from Walla Walla, Wash. represented NU at the NCAA Championships and finished with an All-America Honorable Mention. From Omaha, Neb., Shubert is set for the shot put on Friday night. He garnered First-Team All-America honors at the NCAA Championships, finishing eighth with a distance of 64-5 (19.63m). At 8:50 p.m. (CT) on Friday, McElmurry will take on the triple jump. The senior from Missoula, Mont. recently made her NCAA Championship debut where she was named a Second-Team All-American. She jumped a personal-best 44-8 ¾ (13.63m) at the NCAA West Preliminary Round to move up to fifth on Nebraska’s all-time list.

Rogers, a five-time First-Team All-American and the 2023 USATF Outdoor Silver Medalist in the high jump, competes Saturday evening. Her best high jump mark of 2024 was posted at the Graduate Classic in January with a 6-2 ¾ (1.90m). At this season’s NCAA Outdoor Championships, Rogers tied for fifth with a clearance of 6-1 ½ (1.87m).

Darius Luff, the 2024 NCAA 110m Hurdles Champion, runs in round one on Monday evening. The Lincoln native is a seven-time NCAA Championship qualifier and a four-time First-Team All-American. Luff clocked a personal-best 13.19 to win the national title, which is a school record, ninth in collegiate history and 12th in the world this year.

On Thursday, June 27, Tyus Wilson and Garrett Kaalund will take the stage for the first time for their respective first rounds. Wilson, a junior from Sterling, Kan., is the NCAA Outdoor runner-up in the high jump, clearing 7-3 3/4 (2.23m). He hit a personal-best height of 7-6 (2.29m) to win the Big Ten title, ranking him third in school history and tied for 11th in the world. That height is also the best clearance in the NCAA this season. Kaalund broke the 200m school record on multiple occasions this season. From San Antonio, Texas, he was named a Second-Team All-American in the 200m, finishing 13th with a time of 20.38. Kaalund ran a personal-best 20.25 at the NCAA West Preliminary Round to secure his first NCAA Championship qualification in an individual event.

Maddie Harris (women’s javelin) and Micaylon Moore (men’s triple jump) will make an appearance on Friday, June 28. From Lee’s Summit, Mo., Harris redshirted this season but is the 2023 USATF Javelin Champion, a two-time First-Team All-American and a two-time Big Ten Champion. Harris has the second-best javelin mark in school history behind this year’s NCAA Champion Rhema Otabor. Moore was named a Second-Team All-American in the outdoor triple jump this year, finishing 10th with a distance of 52-10 ¾ (16.12m). The senior from Fort Collins, Colo. earned two top-three finishes at the Big Ten Championships with a 25-9 ½ (7.86m) in the long jump to take second and a 53-6 ¼ (16.31m) in the triple jump to claim third. Moore is the 2024 Big Ten Indoor Triple Jump Champion and a two-time All-American. After this outdoor season, he is fifth in school history in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump.

The meet can be watched through NBC, Peacock and USA. A full television and webcast schedule is linked below.

U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials

Dates: June 21-30

Location: Eugene, Ore. (Hayward Field)

Television & Webcast Schedule: Link

Full Schedule: Link

Schedule for Nebraska athletes (all times central):

Friday, June 21

Men’s Javelin Qualifying Round (5:30 p.m.) – Dash Sirmon

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round (8:15 p.m.) – Kevin Shubert

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round (8:50 p.m.) – Ashley McElmurry

Saturday, June 22

Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round (7 p.m.) – Jenna Rogers

Women’s Triple Jump Final (8:20 p.m.) – Ashley McElmurry

Men’s Shot Put Final (8:40 p.m.) – Kevin Shubert

Sunday, June 23

Men’s Javelin Final (6:40 p.m.) – Dash Sirmon

Monday, June 24

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round One (7:05 p.m.) – Darius Luff

Women’s High Jump Final (7:15 p.m.) – Jenna Rogers

Thursday, June 27

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round (7 p.m.) – Tyus Wilson

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal (7:01 p.m.) – Darius Luff

Men’s 200m Round One (9:33 p.m.) – Garrett Kaalund

Friday, June 28

Women’s Javelin Qualifying Round (6 p.m.) – Maddie Harris

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round (8:20 p.m.) – Micaylon Moore

Men’s 200m Semifinal (9:28 p.m.) – Garrett Kaalund

Men’s 110m Final (9:50 p.m.) – Darius Luff

Saturday, June 29

Men’s 200m Final (8:49 p.m.) – Garrett Kaalund

Sunday, June 30

Men’s High Jump Final (5:30 p.m.) – Tyus Wilson

Men’s Triple Jump Final (5:55 p.m.) – Micaylon Moore

Women’s Javelin Final (6:10 p.m.) – Maddie Harris