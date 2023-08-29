Husker Tight End Arrested For Tuesday Morning Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 29)–Nebraska football tight end Arik Gilbert has been arrested following a burglary report early Tuesday morning at SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop near 27th and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police say in a release to KFOR News officers found a glass door that had been shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot. Investigators also found a suspect, walking toward the exit carrying a bag. Gilbert was identified and arrested without incident on suspicion of burglary.

More than $1,600 worth of products, including a variety of vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters, were in the bag. Damage to the door is around $650.

As of 8:30am Tuesday, no official statement about Gilbert’s arrest has been made by the Nebraska football coaching staff.