HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Sweeps Doubleheader with Montana and Sacramento State

LAS CRUSES, NM–(NU Athletics Feb. 17)–The Nebraska softball team came from behind to post a pair of victories in Las Cruces, N.M., on Saturday. The Huskers rallied from an early three-run deficit to run-rule Montana, 15-4, in five innings in the first game of the day. NU then trailed by two runs against Sacramento State before coming from behind for a 5-4 win.

In game one, Nebraska trailed 4-1 after one inning, as a pair of Husker errors led to four unearned runs in the first frame. The score remained the same until Nebraska erupted for 13 runs in the top of the fourth. The Huskers sent 17 batters to the plate in the big inning, producing 10 hits including six doubles and one home run. NU set season highs in hits (16), runs (15) and extra-base hits (8) against Montana, while all 10 Huskers who had an at bat produced at least one hit, including six players who had multiple hits. A total of nine players scored a run in the game and eight had at least one RBI.

Emmerson Cope (1-0) earned her first career victory against Montana with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. Cope combined with starter Sarah Harness and fellow reliever Caitlin Olensky to not allow an earned run against the Griz.

Cope then earned the save in game two, in relief of Kaylin Kinney, who took the win. Kinney allowed three runs in 6.0 innings, while Cope pitched the final inning and gave up one run on a pair of singles.

Nebraska trailed Sacramento State 2-0 after two innings. The Huskers then scored five runs over the next three innings to build a 5-2 lead. But the Hornets answered back with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings before Nebraska held on for its third consecutive victory.

Offensively, Bella Bacon and Alina Felix each went 2-for-3 against Sacramento State, with both players producing their third consecutive multi-hit game. Bacon and Felix both led Nebraska with 4-for-6 days on Saturday, while Peyton Cody, Sydney Gray and Ava Bredwell all homered for the Huskers on Saturday.

Nebraska (5-3) wraps up the weekend on Sunday with a rematch against Sacramento State at 10 a.m. (Central).