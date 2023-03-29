HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Splits Doubleheader With Iowa

IOWA CITY–(NU Athletics Mar. 28)–Four homers including two from Abbie Squier powered the Nebraska softball team (23-10, 4-1 Big Ten) past Iowa in game two of the Tuesday doubleheader in Iowa City. The Huskers ran past the Hawkeyes (21-13, 3-2 Big Ten), 9-3.

Squier was one of five Huskers to record two hits in the second game as the junior finished with five RBI. Billie Andrews and Brooke Andrews each added solo home runs while Sydney Gray and Katelyn Caneda finished with two hits as well.

Brylee Klosterman led the Hawkeye offense, finishing 2-for-3 on the day with one RBI, and Grace Banes added a solo homer for Iowa.

Courtney Wallace moved to 15-6 on the season after pitching the final 4.0 innings, holding the Hawkeyes to two hits and no runs.

Jalen Adams (4-8) earned the loss in the circle for Iowa. Adams pitched 3.0 innings, giving up six hits and four runs.

The Huskers took the early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Billie Andrews led off with a single, advancing to second on a wild pitch. Caitlynn Neal was walked. Both runners advanced to second and third after a ground out. A ground out from Gray scored Andrews and gave NU the early one-run lead.

The Hawkeyes evened the game in the bottom of the second. Denali Loecker led off with a single down the left field line. With two outs, Klosterman doubled to center, scoring Loecker, and tying the game at 1-1.

A four-run fourth inning gave Nebraska the lead. Brooke Andrews led off with a homer to left field. Bredwell followed with a walk. Abbie Squier smashed the second homer of the inning with a two-run shot to right field. With one out, Billie Andrews was walked. Neal added a single to the pitcher. Gray drove in Andrews with a single to center field. The Huskers took the 5-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth.

Iowa responded with two runs in the fourth inning. Banes led off with a solo homer. Two singles and a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third. A fielder’s choice scored the second run of the inning as the Hawkeyes cut into NU’s lead, 5-3.

Billie Andrews led off with a solo homer to center field, extending the Big Red lead to 6-3 in the top of the sixth.

Nebraska added three more runs in the top of the seventh. Caneda led off with a double, and Bredwell reached first after a walk. Squier smashed a three-run homer, her second home run of the game, as NU ran past the Hawkeyes, 9-3.

The Huskers fell to the Hawkeyes in game one of the doubleheader, 4-2. The Huskers tallied six hits including a two-run homer from Brooke Andrews while Mya Felder added two hits.

The Hawkeyes recorded five hits. Sammy Diaz led the Iowa offense with two RBI. Courtney Wallace recorded the loss for the Huskers, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing four runs (three earned). Breann Vasquez earned the win in the circle for Iowa. Vasquez pitched 6.0 innings, giving up five hits, while Denali Loecker earned the save pitching the final inning.

The Huskers return to action this weekend, March 31-April 2 for a three-game series against Michigan at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers will face the Wolverines on Friday, March 31, at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Nebraska and Michigan will face off at 4 p.m. with the final game set for Sunday at 12 p.m.